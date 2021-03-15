Northeast Community College Welcome Center
NORFOLK - A mobile learning simulator part of Northeast Community College’s Precision Agriculture program has received a large monetary donation from the CHS Foundation.

President Dr. Leah Barrett says the financial boost will allow for continued partnerships with a number of entities including area high schools.

"The CHS Foundation, the nation's leading farmer-owned cooperative, has awarded the College a three-year, $250,000 grant that will allow the purchase of additional precision agriculture equipment that will provide more hands-on learning opportunities for producers and high school students across Northeast's 20-county service area."

Northeast Precision Agriculture Trainer Lonny Mitchell said the CHS Foundation grant will assist in preparing a future Precision Agriculture workforce through additional training tools, such as allowing students to practice installing equipment without the need of a full-scale combine.

Mitchell said the College is grateful to the CHS Foundation for seeing the value of its work with area high schools in precision agriculture.

