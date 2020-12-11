NORFOLK - This fall a U.S. flag was flown over the American embassy in Pakistan in honor of Northeast Community College and it has now been given to the college.
At the College’s Board of Governors meeting Thursday President Dr. Leah Barrett said Air Force Lt. Col. Wendi Sazama informed them that the flag was flown over the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan on Saturday October 3rd.
Barrett said in addition to the flag, there’s an accompanied certificate.
“Be it known by all, that this flag was flown over the face of the enemy, illuminated in the dark by the light of justice, and bears witness to the removal of terrorist forces threatening the freedom of the United States of America. It was flown with great honor and pride over our nation’s Embassy, where each day Americans fight the Global War on Terrorism in remembrance of all who have lost their lives.”
Barrett said Sazama, originally from Bloomfield, is a 2003 graduate of Northeast and part of the college’s Alumni Hall of Success.
The flag and certificate are on display next to the college’s Wall of Honor.