NORFOLK - As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine and life starts to return to normal, Northeast Community College is also trying to get back to normal.
During the Board of Governors meeting Thursday, President Dr. Leah Barrett said face-to-face classes will again be the primary instructional method for the fall academic semester.
Barrett said face masks will continue to be required. Sanitation and disinfecting protocols for instructional and college spaces will remain in place.
She said Northeast Residence Life staff are prepared to fill on-campus housing facilities with students in Norfolk for the 2021-22 academic year.
"Residence Life will open all rooms for regular capacity to begin the fall semester. Contracts have already been distributed to current residents to reserve their room for next year and will be distributed to new students who have applied for housing for the Fall 2021 semester in April."
Barrett also said hundreds of college employees have received the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine. All who requested the vaccine have been accommodated.