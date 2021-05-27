NORFOLK - Northeast Nebraskans rallied together in a big way Tuesday for the Norfolk Area Big Give.
Approximately $185,000 was raised for 32 nonprofit organizations. The Briggs and Barrett Project garnered nearly $65,000 and Sacred Heart Church of Norfolk received $58,500.
Samantha Lindahl with the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska says the money raised this year was significantly more than last year.
"In 2020 during the pandemic, we raised around $91,000 so this year's amount was more than double that. We had 605 donations in 2020 and we had over 1,200 this year."
Lindahl says nonprofits definitely deserve awareness and they got it this year thanks to the Big Give and members of the community.
To see the full leaderboard visit NorfolkAreaBigGive.Org.