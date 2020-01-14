LINCOLN - Lawmakers returned to Lincoln last week to kick of the 60-day legislative session.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton says he expects a full agenda.
Gragert says legislative bills that were not killed or passed by the Legislature last year are automatically carried over to this year’s session.
He says there are approximately 85 carryover bills that have been advanced from committee, but have not been passed by the Legislature.
"Another 400 bills remain stuck in committee. The Speaker has indicated that carryover 2019 priority bills that are still in play will be scheduled ahead of bills listed in worksheet order, meaning the date that they advanced from committee. However, bills designated as 2020 priority bills will take precedence over any other piece of legislation."
Gragert says property taxes will again be a top issue this year, and he’s optimistic that the Legislature will work together to provide additional tax relief for Nebraskans.
He says you can reach his Lincoln office during the session at (402) 471-2801.