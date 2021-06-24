NORFOLK - Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska experienced some severe weather early Thursday morning.
A tornado warning was issued for Stanton, Madison, Cuming, and Dodge Counties, with winds reportedly as high as 80 miles per hour.
According to the Nebraska Public Power District, 1,271 customers lost power in Norfolk as a result of the storm with power fully restored around 3:15 a.m.
There are reports of downed branches and at one point overnight Braasch Avenue near 1st Street was completely underwater.