STANTON - A multi-vehicle accident has shut down Highway 15 between Highway 32 and south to Highway 91.
According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, the accident was reported around 5:45 p.m. and involved two semi's, a tractor, and at least two other passenger vehicles.
The driver of the tractor was taken to the West Point hospital by Clarkson Fire and Rescue and the highway is blocked due to the wreckage and a fuel spill.
A hazmat team from Norfolk is on scene and the highway will be closed for some time.
The Sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the scene and more information will be available in the morning.
Stanton County Emergency Management and the Nebraska Department of Transportation are assisting with the highway closure and traffic control.