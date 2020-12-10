Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show
Courtesy of: Norfolk Daily News/Jake Wragge

NORFOLK - The 34th annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show is moving to a new date after it had originally been set for mid-January.

Due to the current directed health measures in place, the event is now set for February 17th and 18th at the Northeast Community College Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex.

More than 135 vendors representing several different firms will stand ready to demonstrate what lies ahead for agriculture through new equipment and technology. Free demonstrations and door prizes will highlight the show.

Sales Manager Sally Lewis says she’s been told they undersell the show and several tell her it’s one of the best shows they go to all year.

"I had one vendor tell me that he goes to the bigger shows and might talk to ten percent of the people that come to the show, but I come to your show which is closer to where the farmer is and I'll probably talk to 90 percent of the people that come to the show and the odds of me talking to the right people are so much better."

WJAG Station Manager Jeffrey Steffen says they’re confident that even under the current measures, the event would take place, but the hope is by waiting, conditions will improve.

Tags

In other news

Omaha house explosion victim sought order against grandson

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Court records show a woman killed in an Omaha house explosion had filed a protection order against her 28-year-old grandson a day before the explosion, saying she feared the man would harm her and “start my house on fire.”