NORFOLK - The 34th annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show is moving to a new date after it had originally been set for mid-January.
Due to the current directed health measures in place, the event is now set for February 17th and 18th at the Northeast Community College Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex.
More than 135 vendors representing several different firms will stand ready to demonstrate what lies ahead for agriculture through new equipment and technology. Free demonstrations and door prizes will highlight the show.
Sales Manager Sally Lewis says she’s been told they undersell the show and several tell her it’s one of the best shows they go to all year.
"I had one vendor tell me that he goes to the bigger shows and might talk to ten percent of the people that come to the show, but I come to your show which is closer to where the farmer is and I'll probably talk to 90 percent of the people that come to the show and the odds of me talking to the right people are so much better."
WJAG Station Manager Jeffrey Steffen says they’re confident that even under the current measures, the event would take place, but the hope is by waiting, conditions will improve.