NORFOLK - Business owners financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic are encouraged to inquire about a new Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District revolving loan fund.
Business Loan Specialist Jeff Christiansen says they were awarded $2.2 million from the federal CARES Act to administer the revolving loan fund and provide loans from it to impacted businesses.
Christiansen says businesses that apply and receive the loan can use the money on pretty much anything.
"They can use it for working capital if they've gotten cash tight during the situation. They can use it if they expand their type of business and they need to buy some additional equipment and inventory. They can also use the money to expand their building or renovate it."
Christiansen says they’ve had several apply for the grant already and have approved one.
Those interested can call Jeff at (402) 649-7223.