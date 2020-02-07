Nebraska Department of Transportation

NORFOLK - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced the opening of a Northeast Nebraska bridge.

Officials say the Highway 13 Bridge east of Hadar is the final bridge to be reopened as a result of damage sustained from the March 2019 flooding event.

As of today, all highway miles and bridges affected by the flood are now open.

The NDOT partnered with consultant Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineer & Architects, of Omaha, who designed the bridge, and contractor, Herbst Construction of Le Mars, Iowa, who received the $2.8 million contract for bridge replacement. 

Additional work will be completed under traffic in the spring. 

Tags

In other news

Warmer weather could be better for Nebraska sandhill cranes

Warmer weather could be better for Nebraska sandhill cranes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sandhill crane watchers are getting ready for a new season in central Nebraska after a prolonged cold spell and flooding last year that kept some people from seeing them in person.Chuck Cooper, president and CEO of the Crane Trust, says blind tours are expected to begin …

2 die, another injured in Sioux City house fire

2 die, another injured in Sioux City house fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A house fire in Sioux City has left two people dead and one critically injured.Firefighters were called to the fire Thursday morning in the rental home and found residents of the main floor outside.While extinguishing the fire and searching the basement, firefighters …