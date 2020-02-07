NORFOLK - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced the opening of a Northeast Nebraska bridge.
Officials say the Highway 13 Bridge east of Hadar is the final bridge to be reopened as a result of damage sustained from the March 2019 flooding event.
As of today, all highway miles and bridges affected by the flood are now open.
The NDOT partnered with consultant Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineer & Architects, of Omaha, who designed the bridge, and contractor, Herbst Construction of Le Mars, Iowa, who received the $2.8 million contract for bridge replacement.
Additional work will be completed under traffic in the spring.