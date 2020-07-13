NORFOLK - First responders are a vital part of society, but if they wear down mentally, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, it can affect their work and the people they care for.
To help overcome emotional distress, Northeast Community College has offered free webinars to all first responders in the college’s service area.
Jim McCarville, Account Executive at Northeast said he and his brother Denis who has over 30 years of experience in clinical social work, will have done three sessions at Northeast.
Denis says in the sessions they talk about compassion fatigue, which is seeing other people’s traumatic experiences from their perspective and first responders are always being asked to empathize and be in those indivudual's shoes.
"By doing it even though that's very best practice, they can then be affected by the traumatic experiences. We're talking about not only what it is, but what are the things that you could do as a caregiver for yourself and what your organization can do to combat what we call compassion fatigue."
Denis says if you don’t take care of compassion fatigue, you could experience symptoms like being overly tired and looking at life with a negative approach.
Jim says they hope to offer more sessions in the future.