Northeast launches new website

NORFOLK - Northeast Community College has launched a new website that’ll not only benefit the college but future students as well.
Curtis Scheer, director of web and enterprises services says the process took a little over year from start to finish.
"We're really focused on our students and primarily the career path that they can take to obtain their college degree. We also in the age of smartphones wanted to make sure the new site was optimized to work on your phone. That was one of our primary goals of the project as well."
Scheer says one new aspect lets students explore different career fields and the degrees associated with those career fields.
The new site went live Saturday.