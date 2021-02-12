NORFOLK - Northeast Community College is helping with the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Norfolk.
During the virtual Board of Governors meeting yesterday (Thursday) President Dr. Leah Barrett said over 350 members of the public received the coronavirus vaccine during a vaccination clinic this past Friday at the Lifelong Learning Center.
Barrett said the clinic was coordinated by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department for residents aged 65 and older who live in the department’s service area.
"We'll be hosting another clinic on Monday March 1st and we want to give a shout-out to many of our nursing and EMT students who helped the health department by taking temperatures and checking people in."
Barrett also said the Northeast Service Center has obtained 25 Wi-Fi hot spots that are available for students struggling to afford internet service to complete their online and remote courses successfully.
She said they will be available to students for the spring semester on a first-come, first-serve basis based on financial need.