NORFOLK - You’ll be able to enjoy the sounds of Northeast Community College’s annual holiday concert from the comfort of your own home.

Kevin McLouth, director of instrumental activities says like many events this year their concert is being held virtually.

McLouth says a full slate of music is available for you to enjoy from the College/Community Concert Band, Northeast Jazz Machine and Northeast Concert Choir.

"We recorded it in bits and pieces, and then we put it together. When we started this, I really wasn't sure  when it was going to come out, so instrumentally (there's) not a lot of Christmas stuff because we just didn't know when it was going to happen. We started right away and with about half amount of rehearsal time as we've had in the past and put it together."

McLouth says every member of the concert band recorded their parts completely on their own.

To view both the instrumental and choir concert go to Northeast’s YouTube channel.

