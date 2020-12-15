NORFOLK - With Northeast Community College’s holiday break being longer this year, an intersession was offered to students to add additional credits.
President Dr. Leah Barrett says there are a lot of students participating in the intersession.
"There are 336 students are taking more than 1,200 credit hours during this six week session. Approximately 50 classes are being offered with a majority being held online."
Barrett says the Emergency Medical Technician and paramedic courses are being offered in person and two nurse aide courses are online and in person.
She also says registration for spring and summer 2021 classes is underway. Class formats will be similar to those for the fall semester.