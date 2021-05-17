NORFOLK - Northeast Community College has unveiled a new strategic plan called “enVISION”.
It was announced at the Board of Governors meeting last week and President Dr. Leah Barrett said the vision is to empower every person in their region to achieve their academic and workforce development goals.
Barrett said they have four strategic priorities.
"Our student pathways to success, excellence and innovation in our educational programs. A rewarding and inspirational place to work as well as effective resource management. Within each of those we'll have key performance indicators for the college and at the department level for each unit."
Barrett said the values that describe themselves are they champion student success, practice continuous improvement, are mindful stewards of resources, build partnerships and collaborations, and aspire to create an inclusive and diverse culture.
She said the new strategic plan will be transformed into posters that will be displayed throughout campus.