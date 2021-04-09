NORFOLK - This past month Northeast Community College hosted a variety of in person and virtual events.
At the Board of Governors meeting Thursday President Dr. Leah Barrett said one of the most recent events they hosted in person was the COVID-19 vaccine information and registration event.
A recent event hosted virtually was the scholarship luncheon. Barrett said each spring, Northeast celebrates the generosity of all its benefactors who invest in the institution’s students through their contributions.
"The annual Scholarship Luncheon is a time for donors and students to personally meet and share their experiences with one another. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2020; however, this year's celebration was held earlier today in a virtual format. This included private Zoom sessions between the contributors and student in lieu of the luncheon event."
Barrett said other events they have hosted this past month included the AG-ceptional Women’s Conference, Scholastic Contest and Quiz Bowl, and youth music competition.