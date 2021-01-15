NORFOLK - In December Northeast Community College was notified that author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott was donating $15 million to the college.
At the Board of Governors Meeting Thursday President Dr. Leah Barrett talked about the contribution.
Barrett said Scott and her team of advisors took a data driven approach to identify organizations with strong leadership teams and results with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, measures of racial inequity, poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital.
"We recognize that in Northeast Nebraska poverty is an issue. Fifteen of the 20 counties in our service area are above the average poverty rate in Nebraska which is at 10 percent. We know that the demographics of Northeast Nebraska are also changing as more immigrants are moving and working in our industries."
Barrett said they’re organizing a team of campus professionals to analyze current scholarship programs and work on creating systems and processes to expand access in their 20 county service area.
She says they'll set up grants for noncredit workforce training, financial support for students in programs learning English and computer literacy, and scholarships for part-time low income students that want to take college classes.