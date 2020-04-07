NORFOLK - Personal protective equipment also known as PPE is being needed by hospitals across the nation and Northeast Community College in Norfolk and South Sioux City is doing what it can to help.
Drafting Instructor Lynnette Frye says she’s using two 3D printers in her classroom to produce face shields for healthcare providers.
Frye says she’s producing visor pieces that will be attached to transparent face shields by using two fused deposition modelers.
"We'll take the 3D model and put it into slicing software and it slices it down to ten thousandths of an inch layers and then the printer basically prints one layer at a time. So if you can imagine the process of a hot glue gun, it's a very similar process."
Frye says she’s printing the visor pieces in conjunction with Nucor and then the finished product will be given to Faith Regional Health Services and other local healthcare providers.