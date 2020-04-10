NORFOLK - Northeast Community College is continuing to operate without students on campus and instead host classes and meetings via online video conferencing.
During the Board of Governors meeting Thursday President Dr. Leah Barrett said online learning began March 23rd and reports indicate that things are going well with it.
Barrett said there are still some faculty and staff who are working on campus, but a large number of employees are working remotely.
"Northeast has front-line staff working on campus and working with members of the public. Other employees still working on campus include the physical plant staff - the custodial, maintenance and ground crews and shipping/receiving, and the payroll and HR teams who have been working effectively to ensure our employees are paid, hosting webinars on the College’s revised leave procedures and setting up systems so temporary leave programs can be tracked."
Also during the meeting, a motion to approve the Northeast Community College Emergency Proclamation pursuant to the Emergency Management Act was unanimously approved.
Barrett said it allows the potential for Northeast to access FEMA funds to deal with the crisis and see if there are funds available for the college once the emergency is complete.
She said it’s a proclamation that also has to be approved by the Madison County Board of Commissioners.