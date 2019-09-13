NORFOLK - Northeast Community College began and voted on its 2019-2020 budget and property tax request at the Board of Governors meeting Thursday.
Interim Vice President of Administrative Services Coleen Bressler gave the update and said the budget will be $63.3 million.
Bressler said included in that amount are three tax supported funds, a general operating budget of $47.9 million, a building improvement budget of $15.3 million and an ADA Haz Mat budget of $72,130.
She said the tax levy will stay the same as last year.
"The tax rate request is at 9.50 cents per $100 and this would be maintaining the same tax levy as the prior year. We had a little over a 1 percent decrease in the valuation which resulted in our property tax request decreasing by that same amount."
Bressler said administrators also made cuts in expenditures of $2.7 million to balance the budget.
The board unanimously approved the budget and property tax request.