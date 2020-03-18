NORFOLK - Northeast Community College is continuing to monitor the coronavirus and is following Governor Pete Ricketts’ order of meetings or gatherings of no more than ten.
During the Board of Governors meeting that was held virtually Tuesday President Dr. Leah Barrett addressed the coronavirus outbreak.
Barrett said Northeast administration has been working on developing actions in regards to the impact COVID-19 is having on the operations of the college based on the safety and health of the students and employees.
"Winter break for students has been extended one-week. The college is committed to community mitigation strategies as faculty returned to campus on Monday with the intention of moving the academic program to alternate forms of delivery. These strategies include reducing close contacts in the community and at work. Northeast has and will cancel large gatherings, implement teleworking and tele-learning options, and create social distancing in student and employee interactions."
Barrett said they have developed a COVID-19 Strike Force Team with multiple planning levels that has been meeting to develop plans for continuing instructional and operational activities.
For additional information visit Northeast.EDU.