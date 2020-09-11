NORFOLK - The new budget for Northeast Community College was unanimously approved by the Board of Governors at their meeting Thursday.
Executive Director of Administrative Services Coleen Bressler gave the report and said there will be no change in the property tax levy of 9.5 cents.
The owner of a home in Northeast’s 20 county service area with a taxable value of $200,000 would pay $190, the same as last year.
Bressler said the general operating budget will be $49.7 million and nearly $74,500 for the ADA/Hazardous Materials budget.
She said the building improvement budget will be $17.8 million.
"The projected budget includes the continuation projects of the student center, the agriculture facilities that are under construction and the Benjamin Avenue trail. The new projects include the residence life and cafeteria debt payment, and then the Union 73 debt payment will start this year."
The board also approved a budget lid override which allows Northeast to accept additional state aid or property tax dollars if they would become available.