NORFOLK - Another step in the Northeast Community College Ag and Water Center of Excellence project has been approved.

At the Board of Governors meeting Tuesday the board unanimously approved final plans of the phase one Veterinary Technology building and Farm Operations and Large Animal building.

Co Interim President Steve Schram said last Thursday they took the program statement to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education and the project was unanimously approved.

Schram said the next step was the recent approval of the board to approve the final documents to go out for bid.

"Those documents should go out to the subcontractors later this week and then after that we'll review those bids at the end of January. Then we'll come back to the Board of Governors probably at the March meeting to get their approval of the guaranteed maximum price to approve the final contracts. We then hope to break ground for the facility in April."

The new 36,000 square foot Veterinary Technology facility and the 15,000 square foot Large Animal and Farm Operations Building will be constructed near the college’s Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex.

College officials estimate a total project cost for construction and equipment of Phase One of the Ag and Water project at $23.3 million.

