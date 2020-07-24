NORFOLK - Northeast Community College recently announced a new partnership with the State of Nebraska to help those feeling the effects of COVID-19.
Dr. Cyndi Hanson, dean of workforce development says Northeast is partnering with both the Department of Economic Development and the Department of Labor on a Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative.
Hanson says Nebraskans can apply for scholarships to be trained or retrained with skillsets that will allow them to pursue employment in high-demand careers and industries.
"There are obviously some healthcare ones. We know healthcare is a career filed that is in high demand right now, but it's always in high demand. It can include things like direct care, providing basic nurse assistance, or it could be a new field we see emerging called contact tracer. (Also) some more traditional things we see in our area - manufacturing, IT."
Hanson says applications for the scholarships will be accepted through September 30, and Northeast has 847 slots available.
To learn more go online to Northeast.edu/Workforce-Retraining.