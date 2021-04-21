Northeast announces graduation plans

NORFOLK - Northeast Community College faculty and staff came together and developed a plan to hold an in person commencement ceremony while still being able to social distance.
Vice President of Student Services Amanda Nipp says the college will hold six ceremonies in total, three on Friday May 21st and three on Saturday the 22nd at 9, 12, and 3 each day with around 75 students at each one.
"Students can bring four guests and those guests will sit in pods and each of those pods will be six feet apart. Students will also be six feet apart on the floor of the gym. We're definitely doing things different, but we're doing this in order to allow our students to have that face to face commencement experience."
Nipp says ceremonies will also be streamed live by the Northeast Media Arts programs of broadcasting and audio recording technology.
For more information visit Northeast.Edu/Graduation.