NORFOLK - Northeast Community College has made some changes to the Fall 2020 semester.
Dr. Michele Gill, interim vice president of educational services says the changes are designed to reduce the risk of any health hazards associated with COVID-19 due to travel.
Gill says classes will now begin on Monday, August 17th, and conclude on Wednesday, November 25th.
"That'll give us a 15 week semester and normally we would have started the 24th and ended right before Christmas time, but we felt it was important to get our students home after Thanksgiving and really focus on the teaching and learning that needs to occur. And with that, we'll be forgoing our normal break on Labor Day and also fall break day on October 19th. Those will both be canceled."
Gill says also changes in delivery of instruction will include moving from many traditional face-to-face classes to more online and virtual classes.