OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials are reporting a spike in the number of norovirus cases statewide this month.

That contagious virus that causes vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and stomach pain normally peaks between December and March.

But the state Department of Health and Human Services said last week that 14 suspected or confirmed outbreaks of the virus had been reported at long-term care facilities, skilled nursing facilities, child care centers and schools across Nebraska.

In the Omaha area alone, Douglas County health officials said there have been 82 cases of the virus in the county so far this year, compared with 45 last year at this time.

