LINCOLN - This month is Mental Health and Child Mental Health awareness month in the state and Nebraskans are encouraged to normalize the conversation and educate themselves.
Sheri Dawson, Director of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Behavioral Health says there are five signs to be aware of if you think someone may be struggling with mental health.
"The first one is withdrawal, you have a change in behavior on how you're interacting with individuals. Other signs include agitation and hopelessness, it feels like you can't get out of what you're experiencing. Then we think about what you do everyday, you may change your routine and may want to sleep all day. Lastly, be aware of personality changes."
To sustain good mental health, Dawson encourages you to get plenty of sleep, exercise daily, and stay connected with the ones you trust.
She says mental health matters every month, not just this month.
If you or someone you know needs help call the Nebraska Family Helpline at 1-888-866-8660.