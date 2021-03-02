NORFOLK - Norfolk’s water tower is set to come down after approval by the city council.
During Monday night’s meeting, council members discussed a contract with Iseler Demolition for the demolition of the tower on the northeast corner of 25th Street and Prospect Avenue.
Water and Sewer Director Dennis Watts said the bid is for $33,800 and for the take down and removal of the water tank only.
"This work can't start until September 1st, and that's to get all the current communication people off of the tower. September 1st is the date we gave people to move off of the elevated tower."
Watts said with the one million-gallon underground tank at 49th Street and Eisenhower Avenue, and the new communications tower – this water tower has no benefit to the city.
The council voted unanimously to approve the contract.