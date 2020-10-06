NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way’s 2021 campaign is underway and one of the 23 organizations supported by your contributions provides support and encouragement to school aged youth.
The TeamMates Mentoring Program of Norfolk continues to grow and currently there are around 95 matches.
Coordinator Susie Buss says the goal of the TeamMates program is to encourage the mentee to think about their future.
Buss says the United Way is about ten to fifteen-percent of the organization’s budget.
"A lot of people think that we're actually funded by the school but we're not part of the school. The schools work with us , but all of our funding comes from the community so we really depend on our donors and especially are thankful that the United Way is always very very generous to us."
Buss says they are also in need of mentors.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.