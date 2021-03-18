NORFOLK - Norfolk’s Department of Public Safety presented its annual report to the Norfolk City Council.
Police Chief Don Miller said overall it was a good year for Norfolk and the Police Division despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Calls and requests for service were down, our enforcement activities were up. Our citations for crime were up almost two-percent, alcohol compliance arrests were up 15-percent, and our traffic enforcement was up about three-percent. When you look at reduced calls but increased enforcement it kind of makes you wonder why. If you look at the big picture, over the last couple years we've been working chronically short staffed."
Miller said the pandemic has also had an effect on the Police Division from getting a new K-9 unit.
He added the dispatch center answered almost 51,000 calls the past year.
Fire Chief Scott Cordes said it was the busiest year in the 137-year history of the fire department due to the pandemic.
"We've handled, transported, and physically touched dozens and dozens of known COVID positive patients many of which we're very very illness. Not one of our personnel because of the personal protective clothing they wear, and sanitation efforts they employ everyday, not one of them got sick from a patient transport."
Cordes added they’re finishing up specifications on a new ambulance, and he’s pleased to say there was no serious injury or death to the staff.