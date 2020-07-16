NORFOLK - The ‘Family Nature Night’ events kick off Thursday in Norfolk.
Wildlife Educator with Northern Prairies Land Trust, Jamie Bachmann says each nature night is set to be held at a Norfolk city park and highlight the unique nature-related opportunities.
Bachmann says each event has its own theme as well.
"We're going to kick it off with a nature scavenger hunt at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. We're going to also hit on birds during one, then aquatic life, and 'Reading the Wild Urban Edition.' Of course we have to talk about monarchs in September and then we are going to finish it off with another nature scavenger hunt."
Bachmann says participants are encouraged to wear a mask and must maintain six-foot distancing.
To register for the free events go to the Nebraska Project WILD Facebook page.