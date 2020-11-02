NORFOLK - Anyone interested in the United States Air Force is encouraged to stop by the recruiting office in Norfolk.
Tech Sergeant Kevin McMahon has an office behind Applebees on the southwest corner of 13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue.
McMahon says they’ve seen success in recruiting over the past couple of years averaging 20 to 25 recruits each year.
He says there are three service components you can apply for.
"The active duty service component that's what I take care of here in Northeast Nebraska, but we also have the Air Guard, and the Air Reserves so part time service in the military. The Air Guard and the Air Force Reserves would be one week in a month, two weeks out of the year similar to the Army National Guard and the other service components."
The Air Force also offers 100 percent tuition assistance for active duty members and the Post 9-11 G.I. Bill for Air Force veterans to earn their degrees.
If you, your son or daughter would like to visit with Tech Sergeant McMahon, you can stop by his office or give him a call at 402-990-7008.