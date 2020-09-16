NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Tuesday after violating probation.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to assist a Nebraska State Probation Officer in the 900 block of Pasewalk Avenue.
When the officer arrived, they met with the probation officer and 34-year-old Cameron Catlett.
Catlett was currently on probation. The probation officer had been conducting a search of Catlett’s vehicle and had recovered a syringe.
The officer tested the syringe and it was positive for methamphetamine.
Catlett was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.