Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Tuesday after violating probation.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to assist a Nebraska State Probation Officer in the 900 block of Pasewalk Avenue.

When the officer arrived, they met with the probation officer and 34-year-old Cameron Catlett. 

Catlett was currently on probation.  The probation officer had been conducting a search of Catlett’s vehicle and had recovered a syringe.

The officer tested the syringe and it was positive for methamphetamine.

Catlett was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance. 

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

NPS budget granted approval

NPS budget granted approval

NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools’ budget for this year was approved by the Board of Education at its meeting Monday night.