NORFOLK - The Norfolk Family YMCA is set to reopen next week after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Y announced Wednesday the reopening will be done in phases with phase one starting Tuesday at 5 a.m.
Members are to enter through the north welcome doors only and exit through the new addition entrance.
At this time, the Y is only open to members age 18 and older, and members must reserve a workout time, which can be done by phone as early as the day before.
Also during the phase one reopening, the pool, fieldhouse, gyms, racquetball courts, child watch, and fitness classes will remain closed.
A full list of new guidelines are online at NorfolkYMCA.org.