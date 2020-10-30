NORFOLK - Kids and their parents are encouraged to make a stop at the Norfolk Family YMCA Saturday afternoon for Drive Thru Trick or Treating.
Executive Director Randy Hagedorn says they weren’t sure how many people will have their porch lights on for the kids this year because of the pandemic so they wanted to do this trick or treating event.
Hagedorn says they came up with the event a couple of weeks ago.
"Staff are going to be dressed up outside and cars are instructed to pull up in front of the Y. We'll be handing out bags of candy with six to eight pieces of candy in each bag along with a balloon, tooth brush, and day pass."
Hagedorn says kids are encouraged to wear their costumes and says “trick or treat” just like they’re getting candy at a house.
The event will take place Saturday from 3 to 5. Staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves.