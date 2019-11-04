NORFOLK - The pedestrian struck by a vehicle Friday evening on First Street near Cedar Avenue has died.
According to Chief Don Miller, Norfolk Police are investigating the accident.
Miller says while responding to the scene, officers were notified the pedestrian was not breathing and CPR was in progress.
The pedestrian, 56-year-old Ana Herwig of Norfolk was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Norfolk Rescue where she died from her injuries.
The driver of the vehicle 23-year-old Robert Johnson of Norfolk was not injured.
Miller says Johnson was traveling south in the outside curb lane of North 1st Street, and Herwig was crossing the street from the east, walking west when she was struck.
Herwig was not in a crosswalk at the time of the accident.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith responded as coroner and requested an autopsy.
Preliminary information appears that alcohol, drugs and distracted driving due to cell phone use are not factors.
Both Johnson and Herwig’s family are cooperating in the investigation.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol also assisted.
All investigative findings will be reviewed with the Madison County Attorney.