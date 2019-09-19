NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested more than once in a two-day period on multiple charges.
According to Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller, Norfolk Police were following up on a road rage incident where the suspect was identified as 36-year-old Lindsay Johnson.
Officers located the suspect vehicle at Johnson’s residence, and when the officer tried to question Johnson, she became uncooperative, got into the suspect vehicle and drove away.
From the initial investigation, officers knew the vehicle Johnson was driving had fictitious plates on it.
The officer attempted a traffic stop, and Johnson refused to pull over until pulling into a driveway in the 1100 block of South 3rd Street.
She then tried going into the house before being stopped by the officer. There was a brief struggle before Johnson was taken into custody.
Johnson was booked into the Norfolk City Jail for obstructing an officer and resisting arrest. She was also charged with no valid registration, fictitious plates, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.
After being booked, Johnson posted bond and was released. Five minutes later Norfolk Police were dispatched to an assault that occurred at 333 West Norfolk Avenue.
The victim indicated he was exiting his vehicle in the parking lot with his wife and two small children in the vehicle, when he was confronted by his stepsister, Johnson.
Johnson was yelling profanities at the victim and then picked up a chair located in the area and threw it at the victim, causing injury to his leg and hand.
Johnson then spit on the victim and left the area.
Johnson came to the police station the next day and was arrested for 2nd degree assault and was again booked into the Norfolk City Jail. She was later transported to the Madison County Jail.