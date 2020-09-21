NORFOLK - A traffic stop early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Norfolk woman.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer performed the stop in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue on a speeding vehicle.
The driver was identified as 33-year-old Jamie Johnston. As the officer was speaking with Johnston, he could smell alcohol.
She was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers, and the results indicated impairment and she was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
In a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a white powdery substance in a Ziploc baggie rolled up in a dollar bill. This substance tested positive for cocaine.
A second bill containing more cocaine was located in Johnston’s clothing once she arrived at the jail.
She was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Johnston was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.