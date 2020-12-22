NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested on drug charges Monday afternoon.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police responded to a suspicious person call in the 700 block of South 3rd Street.
The caller stated a female she didn’t recognize was in their garage and appeared to be under the influence.
When officers arrived they found the caller had assisted the female into a wheelchair.
The female was identified as 50-year-old Shelia Tift, and she had parked her vehicle in the caller’s driveway prior to entering the garage.
Officers questioned Tift about drug usage and she consented to a search.
Officers recovered a short straw with methamphetamine residue from her vehicle and methamphetamine from a hand bag Tift was carrying.
Tift was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs third offense, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and possession of a controlled substance.
She was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and later released on citation.