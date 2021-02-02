NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested Monday morning after violating probation.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to assist Nebraska State Probation officers at the residence in the 600 block of East Walnut Avenue.
A probation officer was conducting a search on a probationer, 22-year-old Holly Andersen, when they discovered a clear plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance.
Officers tested the substance and it tested positive for methamphetamine.
Andersen was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.