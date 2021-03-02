NORFOLK - Norfolk Police made an arrest in a burglary investigation.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, on February 1st Norfolk Police began the investigation after several power tools including a Stihl leaf blower were stolen from a residence.
The suspect attempted to sell the leaf blower at a local business but the business suspected that it was stolen and did not make the purchase.
Employees were able to identify the male suspect and the vehicle he drove.
During the investigation it was learned a female friend of the suspect had a key to the victim’s residence. Also, the vehicle used while attempting to sell the leaf blower was associated with female friend who was identified as 36-year-old Jodi Hastings of Norfolk.
Hastings was interviewed about the burglary and the attempted selling on February 2.
The investigation continued for several more weeks while officers attempted to locate the male suspect.
The investigating officer contacted Hastings on Monday and arrested her for aiding and abetting burglary.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail. This remains an active and open case.