NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested after a disturbance Thursday afternoon.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police responded to the disturbance at an apartment complex at 1204 West Norfolk Avenue.
A resident, 56-year-old Janine Moore, was accused of attempting to enter other apartments, yelling vulgar comments at other residents, and refusing to stay inside of her own apartment.
Officers spoke to victims and witnesses and issued Moore a citation for disturbing the peace.
An hour later, officers were called back to the apartment complex for the same complaint.
Again, officers spoke to other residents about her behavior, and in speaking with Moore, it was apparent that her conduct would continue after officers left, so she was placed under arrest for disturbing the peace.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.