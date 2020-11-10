NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested Monday afternoon after a welfare check.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to an apartment building in the 1200 block of Norfolk Avenue.
The manager wanted officers to check on 39-year-old Nicole Hartman because she was acting strange.
She described that Hartman was yelling throughout the building, not making any sense in what she was saying, and was naked in the hallways.
Officers had contact with Hartman, and felt that she was under the influence of a controlled substance.
She allowed officers to search her apartment.
Officers recovered several pieces of broken glass with burnt residue, and a straw that contained a crystallized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Hartman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.