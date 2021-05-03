Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Norfolk woman Sunday night.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer conducted the stop in the 700 block of Columbia Street. 

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Heather Biggerstaff. A check of her license showed it was currently suspended.

Biggerstaff was placed under arrest for driving under suspension. In a subsequent search, officers located a small clear plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. 

She was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance. 

She was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

