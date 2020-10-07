NORFOLK - A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Norfolk woman.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer performed the traffic stop in the 100 block of Bridge Road on a vehicle that did not have a working headlight.
The driver was identified 35-year-old as Rebecca Levine, and a check of her license showed that it was currently revoked.
She was taken into custody for driving during revocation. In a subsequent search, officers recovered a homemade plastic pipe formed from a Fireball whiskey shooter bottle.
The pipe tested positive for methamphetamine. She was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.