NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested on drug charges Tuesday evening.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police responded to a business in the 100 block of West Norfolk Avenue for a female customer acting like she was under the influence of drugs and not wanting to pay the bill for food she ordered.
Upon arriving on scene, employees pointed out the female, and the officer recognized her as 54-year-old Lisa Tower.
Officers had contact with her and recovered a Ziploc baggy containing a white substance near her.
The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. She was questioned about the drugs and arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Officers also recovered a small amount of marijuana from her.
Tower received a citation for the marijuana. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred the Madison County Jail.