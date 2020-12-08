NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested on drug charges Monday afternoon.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were checking an apartment in the 100 block of East Phillip to serve an arrest warrant on a wanted subject.
They had contact with the resident of the apartment who was identified as 30-year-old Tiffany O’Meara.
She allowed officers to search the apartment for the individual. During this search the wanted individual was not located, but officers saw a glass pipe and syringe on top of a dresser.
Several small baggies with suspected methamphetamine residue and multiple syringes were also recovered from the living room floor.
These items tested positive for meth.
O’Meara was questioned and then arrested for possession of a controlled substance. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.