NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested on multiple charges after seen rummaging through cars.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to the 1300 block of Riverside Boulevard for the incident.
Officers had contact with the suspect who was identified as 35-year-old Opal Lehmann.
Witnesses told officers that they had seen her going through two different cars in the parking lot, and neither of the cars belonged to her.
This activity is against city ordinance. Officers tried to speak with Lehmann, but she ignored them.
She then attempted to leave and the officer tried to convince her to sit down. She refused and resisted and tried to get away from officers.
She had to be handcuffed and was arrested for obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.
In a search, officers recovered two small plastic baggies containing a crystal like substance from her coat pocket. This substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
She was then also arrested for possession of a controlled substance. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.